Mitsubishi Gas Chemical signs 10-year deal for 100,000 tonnes of ACME green methanol

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical has signed a 10-year agreement to buy 100,000 tonnes of green methanol a year from ACME Group’s planned project in Paradip, India, according to Mitsubishi Gas Chemical.

The purchase and sale agreement was signed on 2 July, with commercial operations scheduled to start in 2030. MGC said the methanol will be supplied from ACME’s project in Paradip, Odisha, where the Indian group is developing green molecules production capacity.

The agreement makes MGC a key offtaker for the project and gives the Japanese company long-term access to green methanol for fuel and chemical applications.

India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said ACME Cleantech Solutions Private Limited secured long-term offtake agreements with Japanese buyers under the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

The ministry identified Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. as the buyer of green methanol and IHI Corporation as the buyer of green ammonia.

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. is a Tokyo-headquartered Japanese chemical manufacturer with businesses in basic chemicals, specialty materials and energy-related chemical products, including methanol and derivatives.

ACME Group is an Indian renewable energy and green molecules group headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana, with activities across solar power, green hydrogen, green ammonia and green methanol projects.