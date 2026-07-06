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2026 July 6   12:46

offshore

Aker BP sends Hugin B topside to Yggdrasil in the Norwegian North Sea

Aker BP has sent the Hugin B topside from Aker Solutions’ Verdal yard to the Yggdrasil development in the Norwegian North Sea, completing the final topside sail-away from a three-and-a-half-year construction programme, according to Aker BP.  

The 6 July departure closes a Verdal work scope covering four steel jackets and two topsides for the Valhall PWP-Fenris and Yggdrasil developments.  

The delivery sequence started with the Fenris jacket and pre-drilling module in June 2024. The Valhall PWP jacket and Hugin A jacket followed in 2025, before the Hugin B jacket and Fenris topside left the yard in April this year.  

Hugin B is part of Yggdrasil, where Aker BP is operator with partners Equinor and Orlen Upstream Norway. The development covers the Hugin, Fulla and Munin licence groups and includes platforms, subsea facilities, export pipelines and power from shore.  

Yggdrasil will be remotely operated from an integrated operations centre and control room in Stavanger. The Frøy field is being developed through Hugin B, a normally unmanned wellhead platform tied back to Hugin A.  

The Verdal portfolio has generated close to 3,500 man-years at the yard and involved more than 130 apprentices since 2022.

More than 42,000 tonnes have been delivered from the yard for the projects.  

Aker Solutions’ Yggdrasil scope included EPC and offshore hook-up work for the Hugin A platform and its jacket, plus the 2,100-tonne Hugin B normally unmanned wellhead platform and its jacket substructure.  

Yggdrasil is scheduled to start production in 2027. Aker BP puts gross resources at about 700m barrels of oil equivalent.  

Aker BP is a Norwegian oil and gas company focused on exploration, development and production on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. Its operated assets include Valhall, Ula, Edvard Grieg/Ivar Aasen, Alvheim, Skarv and Yggdrasil.  

Aker Solutions is a Norwegian engineering and project execution company supplying offshore and onshore energy infrastructure, including platform structures, subsea systems and field-development services.  

Equinor is a Norwegian energy company with activities in oil, gas, renewables and energy systems.  

Orlen Upstream Norway is the Norwegian upstream business of the Orlen group, active in exploration and production on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

Topics:

Equinor

Aker

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