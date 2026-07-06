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2026 July 6   14:51

shipbuilding

IAA PortNews: Morspassluzhba raises flag on its fifth Arc4 salvage tug Favor in Arkhangelsk

The Favor will operate in the area of ​​responsibility of Morspassluzhba’s Arkhangelsk branch

Photo credit: Marine Rescue Service (Morspassluzhba)

Marine Rescue Service (Morspassluzhba) says that it held a ceremonial national flag raising last Friday on its new Arctic salvage tug "Favor" of Project NE025 at the Port of Arkhangelsk.

The new Arc4 class salvage tug was built for Marine Rescue Service in accordance with the Strategy for the Development of the Arctic Zone of the Russian Federation and National Security through 2035. 

This is the fifth and final vessel of a series of salvage tugs of Project NE025. The project was developed by marine engineering and naval architecture firm Nordic Engineering, Morspassluzhba said.

The NE025 tug features optimized design solutions, high maneuverability, and reinforced Arc4 class. Marine components were domestically produced to ensure technological independence and to simplify future maintenance of the vessel.

The Artic tug was designed as a single-deck vessel with a midship engine room, a twin-shaft diesel propulsion system, a two-tier superstructure located forward, and an open working deck aft. The vessel will participate in emergency response and rescue operations, oil spill response, to provide firefighting assistance, towing, and other tasks required in northern waters. The Favor is capable of operating in seas with wave height of up to 8.5 meters, with a maximum distance of 200 miles from a refuge. Thanks to its Arc4 class, the NE025 series tug can operate in open pack 0.8-meter-thick ice during the winter and spring seasons.

The new Arctic tug will operate primarily in the Arkhangelsk division of the Marine Rescue Service: in the White Sea ports and on the Northern Sea Route.

The Project NE025 key particulars: LOA: 29 m; Beam overall: 10 m; Midships depth: 4.2 m; LVL: 3.2 m; Main engine rated power: 2 x 746 kW; Crew: 8. RS class notation: KM ✪ Arc4 (hull, machinery) R1 AUT3 FF3WS Tug.

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