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2026 July 6   15:59

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Israeli defence ministry opposes Hapag-Lloyd’s $4.2bn ZIM takeover

Israel’s defence ministry has thrown a national-security roadblock in front of Hapag-Lloyd’s proposed $4.2bn takeover of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, raising fresh doubt over a deal that cannot close without approval from the State of Israel, according to a statement attributed to the ministry.  

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz adopted the position of MALMAB, the security arm of Israel’s defence establishment, and professional officials in the ministry that the sale of ZIM in its proposed structure “does not allow for the preservation of the security interests of the State of Israel”.  

The objection strikes at one of the most sensitive conditions attached to the transaction: Israel’s Special State Share in ZIM. The structure of the takeover was designed to preserve those rights through the creation of New ZIM, an Israeli container line to be formed by FIMI Opportunity Funds.  

Hapag-Lloyd and ZIM announced on 16 February that the German carrier would acquire 100% of ZIM’s shares for $35 per share in cash, valuing the transaction at about $4.2bn.  ZIM said the price represented a 58% premium to its share price on 13 February and a 126% premium to its unaffected share price of $15.50 on 8 August 2025.  

Under the proposed carve-out, FIMI would form New ZIM as a dedicated Israeli container line with 16 vessels serving main trade routes into Israel.  ZIM said the transaction was approved by its board and by shareholders at a special meeting on 30 April. Closing remains subject to customary conditions, including approval by the State of Israel under the requirements of the Special State Share.  

The defence ministry’s concern centres on whether New ZIM would have sufficient reach beyond Mediterranean operations, including continued routes to the US and the Far East. Those services are considered important by Israel’s defence establishment for the import of weapons and equipment.  

FIMI has rejected criticism of the carve-out structure, saying it is fully committed to meeting all conditions attached to the state’s golden share and arguing that the transaction would strengthen Israel’s strategic capabilities and security position.  

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is an Israeli container liner company founded in 1945, operating in more than 90 countries and serving more than 30,000 customers across more than 300 ports.  

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a Hamburg-based container shipping company.  FIMI Opportunity Funds is an Israeli private equity firm involved in the proposed Israeli carve-out vehicle.

Topics:

ZIM

Hapag-Lloyd

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