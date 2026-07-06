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2026 July 6   16:30

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CMA CGM targets second place ahead of Maersk by end-2027

CMA CGM is aiming to overtake A.P. Moller - Maersk as the world’s second-largest container line by the end of 2027, according to Les Echos.  

Chairman and chief executive Rodolphe Saadé has tied the target to CMA CGM’s vessel orderbook, which the Marseille-based group expects to use to close the capacity gap with its Danish rival.  

Public fleet data puts MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company in first place with about 7.34m TEU, followed by Maersk with about 4.72m TEU and CMA CGM with about 4.38m TEU. That leaves CMA CGM roughly 338,500 TEU behind Maersk.  

CMA CGM has been adding capacity through a large newbuilding programme. On 2 July, the group named CMA CGM NOTRE DAME in Le Havre, the first in a series of ten 24,000-TEU LNG-powered containerships. The company said the series would increase its French-flagged fleet from 30 ships to 40 by 2028 and support the recruitment of 135 French seafarers.  

“Our strategy has been to invest heavily in our fleet of large vessels for many years. We have ordered over 200 ships to be delivered through 2030,” Saadé said at the Le Havre christening ceremony.  

Maersk is also renewing its fleet. In February, the group ordered eight 18,600-TEU vessels from China’s New Times Shipbuilding for delivery in 2029 and 2030. After that order, Maersk had 33 vessels on order, with four scheduled for delivery in the remainder of 2026.  

CMA CGM is also expanding in logistics. On 1 July, the group agreed to acquire FedEx Supply Chain for an enterprise value of $1.4bn, in a deal expected to nearly triple CEVA Logistics’ contract logistics operations in North America. The transaction is expected to close in 2026, subject to regulatory approval.  

CMA CGM is a French transport and logistics group headquartered in Marseille, with activities across ocean shipping, inland transport, air freight and contract logistics through CEVA Logistics.

A.P. Moller - Maersk is a Danish transport and logistics group headquartered in Copenhagen, with activities across ocean shipping, terminals, logistics and supply-chain services.

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company is a privately owned shipping and logistics group headquartered in Geneva, active in container shipping and related transport services. 

Topics:

CMA CGM

Maersk

MSC

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