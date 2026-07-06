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2026 July 6   17:06

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Marine Fuels Alliance adds TidalIQ FuelEU compliance calculator

Marine Fuels Alliance has added a TidalIQ FuelEU Maritime emissions calculator to its website to help owners, managers and charterers assess compliance exposure, penalties and pooling options, according to Marine Fuels Alliance.  

The tool allows users to assess vessel or fleet compliance positions, potential penalty exposure, pooling requirements and the indicative value of surplus compliance under FuelEU Maritime.  

The regulation applies to ships above 5,000 gt calling at European ports, regardless of flag. It requires reductions in the greenhouse gas intensity of energy used on board, starting at 2% in 2025 and tightening to 80% by 2050.  

“FuelEU compliance is no longer just a regulatory task. It is a commercial decision,” Marine Fuels Alliance said.  

TidalIQ’s platform is intended to help users turn calculations into compliance action by managing fleet positions, identifying pooling opportunities, generating standardised documentation and maintaining an audit trail for verifiers and internal records. 

For operators in deficit, the tool can help identify a lower-cost route to compliance. For operators with surplus, it can support monetisation of better-performing vessels.  

The first FuelEU reporting cycle has forced operators to convert emissions data into verified compliance positions. Companies must submit FuelEU reports by 31 January each year, have verification recorded by 31 March, declare banking or pooling intentions by 30 April, and obtain a FuelEU Document of Compliance by 30 June.  

Marine Fuels Alliance is an England and Wales-registered membership organisation for the marine fuels supply sector.

TidalIQ Ltd is a Scotland-registered private limited company incorporated on 15 October 2025. The company develops structured market infrastructure for FuelEU Maritime compliance and pooling, connecting fleets and counterparties within a shared commercial framework.

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