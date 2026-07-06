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2026 July 6   18:00

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Everllence to supply eight compressor trains for Azule Energy FPSO off Angola

Everllence has won an order to supply eight compressor trains for a new FPSO offshore Angola, according to Everllence.  The package covers four centrifugal compressor trains and four process gas screw compressor skids for gas processing and export duties on board the vessel, which will be delivered by China’s Yantai CIMC Raffles for Azule Energy.  

The project marks Yantai CIMC Raffles’ first complete FPSO project as EPCIC contractor and adds to the role of Chinese contractors in the global FPSO market.  

Bolan Li, head of industries China at Everllence, said: “This first collaboration with Yantai CIMC Raffles represents a major step in strengthening our presence in the global offshore market. We appreciate the trust placed in Everllence’s technology and FPSO experience and look forward to further cooperation opportunities in the future.”  

The centrifugal compressor trains will be manufactured at Everllence’s Zurich facility in Switzerland. The scope includes three electrically driven export gas compressors and one high-pressure compressor. The trains will be equipped with variable frequency drives to support operational flexibility and optimise process performance.  

The process gas screw compressor skids will be supplied from Everllence’s Oberhausen facility in Germany. Each skid consists of two compressor units for gas processing applications.  

Holger Wörner, head of sales upstream at Everllence, said: “FPSO projects place particularly high demands on reliability, efficiency and execution. With our proven compressor technology and extensive offshore experience, we are able to support customers with solutions tailored to demanding gas processing and export applications in dynamic operating environments.”  

Dirk Wöckener, head of sales screw compressors at Everllence, said: “This project underlines the versatility of our screw compressor technology for offshore gas processing applications. By combining engineering expertise with efficient project execution and advanced manufacturing capabilities, we can meet the specific requirements of large-scale FPSO developments.” 

Everllence will also supply a Digital Convoy Package to support operational transparency and lifecycle performance of the compressor systems. Delivery of the eight compressor trains is scheduled for May 2027.  

Everllence SE is an Augsburg-headquartered industrial engineering company formerly known as MAN Energy Solutions, with activities in large engines, turbomachinery and systems for marine, energy and industrial applications.

Yantai CIMC Raffles Ocean Technology Group is a Chinese offshore and marine engineering group within the CIMC structure. Azule Energy is an incorporated joint venture operating in Angola under petroleum agreements with the Angolan government, represented by the National Concessionaire.

bp p.l.c. is a UK-based energy company with upstream, downstream and low-carbon businesses.

Eni S.p.A. is an Italian energy company active in oil, gas, power generation and related industrial operations.

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