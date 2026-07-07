Qatari LNG carrier Al Rekayyat hit by projectile off Oman

Qatari LNG carrier Al Rekayyat was hit by an unknown projectile off Oman late on 6 July, sparking a fire and underlining the security risk facing gas shipping near the Strait of Hormuz, according to UK Maritime Trade Operations.

The vessel was travelling southbound about 8 nautical miles east of Limah when it was struck on the port side. The report was received from the master at 2119 UTC.

No casualties or environmental impact were reported. Authorities are investigating, while UKMTO advised vessels to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity. The hit was on the port side near the top of the engine room, and all crew were safe.

Al Rekayyat was laden and had taken on an LNG cargo from Qatar’s Ras Laffan facility earlier this month. The 216,293-cbm Q-Flex LNG carrier is 315 metres long and was delivered in 2009. It is owned and managed by Nakilat, formally Qatar Gas Transport Company Ltd.