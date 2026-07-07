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2026 July 7   10:12

offshore

Saipem wins $2bn FPSO contract for Kutei project in Indonesia

Saipem has landed a $2bn share of an EPCI contract for a new floating production, storage and offloading unit tied to the Kutei North Hub Field Development Project in Indonesia, according to Saipem.  

The Italian contractor won the work through PT Saipem Indonesia in joint venture with PT Tripatra Engineers and Constructors. The contract was awarded by Eni North Ganal, a company controlled by Searah Ltd, the business combination company established by Eni and Petronas.  

The project is located in the Kutei Basin, off East Kalimantan. Saipem said execution is expected to run for 48 months and will cover project management, detailed engineering, procurement of materials, fabrication, construction and installation, as well as commissioning and start-up of the FPSO.  

The FPSO forms part of the wider Kutei North Hub Development, which comprises a subsea development tied back to the new production unit, a dedicated gas export pipeline to the Bontang LNG Plant and domestic gas users through the existing East Kalimantan System.  

Saipem said the contract qualifies under Consob rules as a related-party transaction because Eni North Ganal is a subsidiary of Searah Ltd, which is jointly controlled by Eni and Petronas. The company classifies the deal as “of greater importance” and as an “ordinary transaction and carried out at market-equivalent or standard conditions”.  

Saipem is an engineering and construction company working on offshore and onshore energy and infrastructure projects. Its operations are organised into Asset Based Services, Drilling and Sonsub, Energy Carriers, Offshore Wind and Sustainable Infrastructures. The company has five fabrication yards, 17 owned construction vessels and 12 drilling rigs, nine of them owned.  

PT Saipem Indonesia is the Saipem subsidiary participating in the joint venture for the Kutei FPSO contract. 

Topics:

FPSO

Saipem

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