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2026 July 7   11:20

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Baltic Hub wins $58.8m grant for Gdańsk terminal upgrade

Baltic Hub Container Terminal has secured PLN 220.6m ($58.8m) in funding for a PLN 554m ($147.6m) electrification and modernisation programme at its Gdańsk container terminal, according to Baltic Hub.  

The agreement with the Centre for EU Transport Projects was signed on 26 June 2026 and announced on 6 July 2026. The grant will cover nearly 40% of the investment.  

Baltic Hub will use the funding to electrify terminal operations, expand rail infrastructure and deploy digital and monitoring systems. The programme includes additional quay and yard cranes, an electric prime mover fleet and construction works linked to the railway siding apron.  

The funding was awarded under the 2025 call for intermodal transport projects within the European Funds for Infrastructure, Climate and Environment (FEnIKS) 2021–2027 programme.  

“Signing this agreement marks an important milestone in Baltic Hub’s development, in line with PSA Group’s Node to Network strategy. This investment will boost our position as a key port ecosystem in Central and Eastern Europe, while accelerating our transition towards more sustainable and efficient operations,” said Jan Van Mossevelde, CEO of Baltic Hub.  

The works will be implemented in phases and are expected to start after procurement procedures are completed. Baltic Hub said the project will support shipping lines, logistics operators, rail carriers and customers across the region by improving terminal capacity, intermodal flows and operational efficiency.  

Baltic Hub Container Terminal Sp. z o.o. is a Polish limited-liability company operating a deep-water container terminal in Gdańsk. It handles Polish import, export and transhipment cargo and handled more than 2.7m TEU in 2025. The company employs more than 1,500 people.  The terminal is owned by PSA International, with 40%, Polish Development Fund, or PFR, with 30%, and IFM Global Infrastructure Fund, with 30%. 

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