DP World adds 2,500-TEU vessel to expand India coastal network

DP World has added the India-flagged DP World Indus to its coastal shipping fleet, giving its Marine Services business a container vessel of more than 2,500 TEU capacity dedicated to domestic cargo movements across India, according to DP World.

The acquisition strengthens Shipping Solutions’ coastal network in India, which spans 14 ports and operates a dedicated fleet of 10 vessels. The business handled more than 473,000 TEU through its coastal shipping operations in 2025.

DP World Indus made its maiden call at Jeddah South Container Terminal, operated by DP World, as the group seeks closer integration between its ports and marine services operations.

DP World said the vessel will support container movements along India’s coastline between major manufacturing, industrial and consumption centres, offering customers an alternative to long-haul land transport.

The acquisition fits into DP World’s wider investment in India’s maritime infrastructure, ports, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Its 2025 report on India’s ship registry set out recommendations covering governance reform, fiscal and commercial incentives, international outreach and green transition measures, aligned with India’s Maritime Vision 2030.

DP World’s Shipping Solutions also signed a memorandum of understanding in 2025 with Sagarmala Finance Corporation Limited, a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, to collaborate on sustainable coastal and shortsea shipping services across India.

DP World is a Dubai-headquartered ports, logistics and supply chain company with operations across terminals, marine services, logistics parks and trade infrastructure.

Sagarmala Finance Corporation Limited is a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways that supports financing for maritime and port-linked development.