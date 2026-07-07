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2026 July 7   12:43

shipbuilding

Wärtsilä wins propulsion work for nine Grimaldi ferry newbuildings

Wärtsilä has landed a broad propulsion and emissions-control package for nine ferry newbuildings ordered for Grimaldi Group fleets at China Merchants Shipbuilding Industry Group Weihai Shipyard Co., Ltd, according to Wärtsilä.  

The deal covers four vessels for Grimaldi Lines, three for Finnlines and two for Minoan Lines, forming part of Grimaldi’s fleet renewal programme.  

The engine, propulsion system and scrubber orders were booked by Wärtsilä in 2025, while the hybrid electric system order for the Finnlines vessels was booked in the first quarter of 2026.  All nine vessels will be equipped with Wärtsilä 46F engines, designed for fuel flexibility and capable of operating on sustainable fuels including methanol. Wärtsilä’s hybrid exhaust scrubber system is also included, while transverse thrusters will support mooring operations.  

The three Finnlines vessels will receive an additional hybrid electric system aimed at improving propulsion efficiency and cutting fuel consumption. Wärtsilä will also supply two gearboxes, two controllable pitch propellers with shaft lines and a Wärtsilä ProTouch remote propulsion control system for those ships.  

The Finnlines ropax ferries will serve the Helsinki-Travemünde route. Minoan Lines operates passenger ferries in Greece, while Grimaldi Lines provides maritime connections in Sardinia, Sicily, Spain, Greece and Tunisia.  Wärtsilä is scheduled to deliver equipment for the nine ferries between 2026 and 2028.  

Wärtsilä Corporation is a technology group serving the marine and energy sectors with power, propulsion, lifecycle, exhaust-treatment, hybrid and digital systems. The company said it had 17,900 professionals in 199 locations across 78 countries in 2025, when net sales totalled EUR 6.9bn ($7.9bn). 

Grimaldi Group is the shipping group whose fleets are receiving the nine newbuildings under the programme.  Grimaldi Lines, Finnlines and Minoan Lines are Grimaldi Group companies operating ferry services.  

Topics:

China Merchants Heavy Industries

Wartsila

Grimaldi

ferry

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