  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Evergreen Marine director Chang Kuo-hua freed on NT$120m bail in insider-trading probe

2026 July 7   13:22

shipping

Evergreen Marine director Chang Kuo-hua freed on NT$120m bail in insider-trading probe

Evergreen Marine director Chang Kuo-hua has been released on NT$120m ($3.8m) bail after questioning by Taipei prosecutors in an insider-trading investigation tied to shares in the Taiwanese container shipping company, according to Taiwan’s Central News Agency.  

Chang, the eldest son of Evergreen Group founder Chang Yung-fa, was freed early on Tuesday but remains under restrictions.

Prosecutors barred him from leaving Taiwan, travelling by sea or changing his residence, and ordered electronic monitoring.  

The case is rooted in an April 2024 complaint by lawyer and Evergreen Marine shareholder Lin Wen-peng, who accused Chang and others of trading Evergreen Marine shares before the company disclosed plans to dispose of shares in EVA Airways.  

The investigation centres on trading before Evergreen Marine announced the EVA Airways share disposals in August 2023. Lin’s complaint alleged Chang bought about 98.6m Evergreen Marine shares on 30 June 2023 before the information became public.  

Taipei prosecutors and the Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau searched 10 locations on Monday, including Evergreen Marine offices, related companies and the residences of Chang, his brother Chang Kuo-cheng and Evergreen Marine director Ko Li-ching.  

The bail decisions extended beyond Chang Kuo-hua. Chang Kuo-cheng was released on NT$10m ($314,000) bail. Chang Kuo-hua’s wife, Yang Mei-chen, and son, Chang Sheng-en, were each released on NT$5m ($157,000) bail. Evergreen Marine director Tai Ching-chuan and manager Hsieh Shu-hui were released on NT$3m ($94,000) and NT$2m ($63,000) bail, respectively. Ko and two others were allowed to leave without posting bail.  

Chang has denied insider trading. He has said the 30 June 2023 after-hours block trade was made to increase his Evergreen Marine holdings, that the transaction was disclosed as required by law and that he had not sold the shares.  

Evergreen Marine Corporation (Taiwan) Ltd is a Taiwan-incorporated container shipping company within Evergreen Group. 

Topics:

Evergreen

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:45

Thessaloniki Port briefs Greek minister on €195.6m Pier 6 expansion

16:05

Polaris Autoliners buys two PCTCs from Global Car Carriers

15:31

ECSA presses EU to recycle €9bn ETS revenues into shipping decarbonisation

15:14

ADNOC signs 15-year Ruwais LNG supply deal with INPEX

14:41

IGU says LNG vessel fleet grew 8.4% to 804 units in 2025

14:03

Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd to return AE15 Gemini service to Suez route

13:32

KONGSBERG equips NIOZ research ship with ocean science technology package

12:43

Wärtsilä wins propulsion work for nine Grimaldi ferry newbuildings

12:12

NYK names new Tokyo Bay cruise ship Amane ahead of 2027 service start

11:52

DP World adds 2,500-TEU vessel to expand India coastal network

11:20

Baltic Hub wins $58.8m grant for Gdańsk terminal upgrade

10:41

Canada picks TKMS over Hanwha Ocean for up to 12-submarine programme

10:12

Saipem wins $2bn FPSO contract for Kutei project in Indonesia

09:51

Qatari LNG carrier Al Rekayyat hit by projectile off Oman

2026 July 6

18:00

Everllence to supply eight compressor trains for Azule Energy FPSO off Angola

17:06

Marine Fuels Alliance adds TidalIQ FuelEU compliance calculator

16:43

Italian court annuls approval for Royal Caribbean-linked Fiumicino cruise port

16:30

CMA CGM targets second place ahead of Maersk by end-2027

15:59

Israeli defence ministry opposes Hapag-Lloyd’s $4.2bn ZIM takeover

14:51

IAA PortNews: Morspassluzhba raises flag on its fifth Arc4 salvage tug Favor in Arkhangelsk

14:41

Paraguay River tank barge explosion kills five workers

14:17

China takes 72% of first-half shipbuilding orders, South Korea 19%

13:51

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical signs 10-year deal for 100,000 tonnes of ACME green methanol

13:22

ADNOC launches LNG trading platform in Abu Dhabi

13:11

Echandia to supply batteries for two Indian electric tugs

12:46

Aker BP sends Hugin B topside to Yggdrasil in the Norwegian North Sea

12:00

Fincantieri to spend €600m on four underwater acquisitions

11:20

Iran says China to get special treatment under Hormuz fee plan

11:10

Qatar lifts six-day suspension on maritime navigation

10:30

Maersk orders 1,000 more India-made containers after first local unit

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

All news