ECSA presses EU to recycle €9bn ETS revenues into shipping decarbonisation

European shipowners have stepped up pressure on Brussels to make EU member states reinvest shipping’s carbon-market payments into maritime decarbonisation, after a new study put the sector’s potential EU ETS bill at about €9bn ($10.30bn) a year at a carbon price of €100 ($114) per tonne of CO₂, according to European Shipowners | ECSA.

The Brussels-based association wants the upcoming review of the EU ETS Directive, expected in July 2026, to introduce a legal requirement for governments to earmark part of the proceeds for sustainable fuel availability and clean technology projects in shipping.

ECSA said shipping’s annual EU ETS contribution would still reach €7.65bn ($8.75bn) under a lower carbon-price scenario of €85 ($97) per tonne of CO₂. National revenues linked to maritime transport would amount to €7.7bn ($8.81bn) at the €100 scenario and €6.6bn ($7.55bn) at the €85 scenario, excluding revenues allocated at EU level.

The association is framing the issue as a funding gap for the sector’s energy transition. Sustainable marine fuels are on average four times more expensive than fuels currently used, while Europe’s shipping transition needs are estimated at about €40bn ($45.78bn) a year.

ECSA also pointed to a mismatch between ship orders and fuel supply. European shipowners account for 44% of the global orderbook for sustainable fuel-powered ships, while Europe accounts for 10% of sustainable fuel production projects worldwide. Less than 5% of European sustainable fuel output is intended for maritime use. Asia accounts for 74% of fuel production projects.

Shipping companies reported about 90m tonnes of verified emissions a year under the full maritime EU ETS scope. From the 2026 reporting year, after the phase-in period, they must surrender allowances for 100% of emissions within scope.

Maritime transport has been covered by the EU ETS since 1 January 2024. The system applies to cargo and passenger ships of 5,000 gt and above calling at European Economic Area ports, covering all emissions on intra-EEA voyages and at berth in EEA ports, and half of emissions on voyages between an EEA port and a non-EEA port. Methane and nitrous oxide emissions enter the maritime ETS scope from 2026, while large offshore ships are due to be included from 2027.

European Shipowners | ECSA is a Brussels-based association representing 21 national shipowners’ associations from the EU and Norway. Founded in 1965, it works on shipping policy, regulation and industry positions at European level.