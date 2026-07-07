Polaris Autoliners buys two PCTCs from Global Car Carriers

Polaris Autoliners has acquired two 2,000-CEU pure car and truck carriers, MV Polaris Oslo and MV Polaris Star, taking its controlled fleet to 10 vessels, according to an official Polaris Group statement.

The acquisition increases Polaris Autoliners’ owned fleet to five ships, alongside five chartered-in vessels, and adds feeder-size capacity for regional and shortsea vehicle trades.

The ships were acquired from Oslo-based Global Car Carriers and previously traded as Viking Oslo and Viking Odessa. The pair is understood to have changed hands for about $44m.

The former Viking Odessa, now Polaris Star, was built in 2009, while the former Viking Oslo, now Polaris Oslo, was completed in 2010.

Polaris Autoliners is the RoRo shipping arm of Polaris Group, a London-based automotive shipping and logistics platform that also includes Polaris Logistics, formerly Salloum Logistics. The group operates across seven countries and had 230 trucks, four inland terminals and more than 650,000 vehicles transported in 2025.

Global Car Carriers is an Oslo-based tonnage provider to operators in seaborne vehicle transportation. Its fleet comprises 30 car carriers, including 20 vessels on the water and 10 under construction.