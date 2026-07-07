  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Polaris Autoliners buys two PCTCs from Global Car Carriers

2026 July 7   16:05

shipping

Polaris Autoliners buys two PCTCs from Global Car Carriers

Polaris Autoliners has acquired two 2,000-CEU pure car and truck carriers, MV Polaris Oslo and MV Polaris Star, taking its controlled fleet to 10 vessels, according to an official Polaris Group statement.  

The acquisition increases Polaris Autoliners’ owned fleet to five ships, alongside five chartered-in vessels, and adds feeder-size capacity for regional and shortsea vehicle trades.  

The ships were acquired from Oslo-based Global Car Carriers and previously traded as Viking Oslo and Viking Odessa. The pair is understood to have changed hands for about $44m.  

The former Viking Odessa, now Polaris Star, was built in 2009, while the former Viking Oslo, now Polaris Oslo, was completed in 2010.  

Polaris Autoliners is the RoRo shipping arm of Polaris Group, a London-based automotive shipping and logistics platform that also includes Polaris Logistics, formerly Salloum Logistics. The group operates across seven countries and had 230 trucks, four inland terminals and more than 650,000 vehicles transported in 2025.  

Global Car Carriers is an Oslo-based tonnage provider to operators in seaborne vehicle transportation. Its fleet comprises 30 car carriers, including 20 vessels on the water and 10 under construction.

Topics:

vessel acquisition

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:45

Thessaloniki Port briefs Greek minister on €195.6m Pier 6 expansion

15:31

ECSA presses EU to recycle €9bn ETS revenues into shipping decarbonisation

15:14

ADNOC signs 15-year Ruwais LNG supply deal with INPEX

14:41

IGU says LNG vessel fleet grew 8.4% to 804 units in 2025

14:03

Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd to return AE15 Gemini service to Suez route

13:32

KONGSBERG equips NIOZ research ship with ocean science technology package

13:22

Evergreen Marine director Chang Kuo-hua freed on NT$120m bail in insider-trading probe

12:43

Wärtsilä wins propulsion work for nine Grimaldi ferry newbuildings

12:12

NYK names new Tokyo Bay cruise ship Amane ahead of 2027 service start

11:52

DP World adds 2,500-TEU vessel to expand India coastal network

11:20

Baltic Hub wins $58.8m grant for Gdańsk terminal upgrade

10:41

Canada picks TKMS over Hanwha Ocean for up to 12-submarine programme

10:12

Saipem wins $2bn FPSO contract for Kutei project in Indonesia

09:51

Qatari LNG carrier Al Rekayyat hit by projectile off Oman

2026 July 6

18:00

Everllence to supply eight compressor trains for Azule Energy FPSO off Angola

17:06

Marine Fuels Alliance adds TidalIQ FuelEU compliance calculator

16:43

Italian court annuls approval for Royal Caribbean-linked Fiumicino cruise port

16:30

CMA CGM targets second place ahead of Maersk by end-2027

15:59

Israeli defence ministry opposes Hapag-Lloyd’s $4.2bn ZIM takeover

14:51

IAA PortNews: Morspassluzhba raises flag on its fifth Arc4 salvage tug Favor in Arkhangelsk

14:41

Paraguay River tank barge explosion kills five workers

14:17

China takes 72% of first-half shipbuilding orders, South Korea 19%

13:51

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical signs 10-year deal for 100,000 tonnes of ACME green methanol

13:22

ADNOC launches LNG trading platform in Abu Dhabi

13:11

Echandia to supply batteries for two Indian electric tugs

12:46

Aker BP sends Hugin B topside to Yggdrasil in the Norwegian North Sea

12:00

Fincantieri to spend €600m on four underwater acquisitions

11:20

Iran says China to get special treatment under Hormuz fee plan

11:10

Qatar lifts six-day suspension on maritime navigation

10:30

Maersk orders 1,000 more India-made containers after first local unit

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

All news