Thessaloniki Port briefs Greek minister on €195.6m Pier 6 expansion

Thessaloniki Port Authority has briefed Greece’s Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy Vasilis Kikilias on progress at its €195.6m ($224m) Pier 6 expansion, the largest project in the port operator’s history, according to ThPA.

The project is intended to expand berth capacity, deepen access and allow Thessaloniki to handle larger container ships as it develops its role as a commercial and transit hub for Southeast Europe.

The Greek maritime ministry put the infrastructure works at about €200m ($229m), including an extension of more than 500 metres and dredging to allow the port to handle larger and more modern vessels. It said about 20,000 jobs are expected to be created and maintained during construction.

ThPA’s construction contract, signed in November 2025 with the METKA S.A.–TEKAL S.A. Pier 6 joint venture, has a total budget of €195.6m ($224m) and a 40-month implementation period.

The official scope includes adding 513 metres in length and 306.5 metres in width, as well as dredging the navigation channel and vessel manoeuvring area.

Once completed, the upgrade is expected to allow Thessaloniki to accommodate ultra-large container vessels of up to 24,000 TEU and lift the container terminal’s capacity from 650,000 TEU to 1.5m TEU.

ThPA S.A. manages and operates the Port of Thessaloniki under a concession framework with the Greek state. METKA S.A. and TEKAL S.A. are the companies named in the Pier 6 construction joint venture.