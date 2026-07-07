Cadeler starts hull assembly on Wind Apex WTIV at COSCO yard

Cadeler and COSCO Shipping Offshore have held a keel-laying ceremony for Wind Apex, the Danish contractor’s third A-class wind farm installation vessel, at the COSCO Shipping Offshore yard in Qidong, China, according to Cadeler.

The ceremony marks completion of the vessel’s first hull block and the start of hull assembly. Wind Apex is scheduled for delivery in the first half of 2027 and is due to become the twelfth vessel in Cadeler’s wind installation fleet.

The vessel is part of Cadeler’s A-class series, designed for larger offshore wind foundations and turbines. It will have 5,600 square metres of deck space, payload capacity of more than 17,000 tonnes and a hybrid design that allows conversion between foundation installation and wind turbine generator installation.

Cadeler placed the order in May 2024 under a binding contract with COSCO Heavy Industries in Qidong. The contract price was approximately $400m. The vessel is being built to design standards allowing it to sail under the Danish flag.

The project involves Cadeler’s local site team, COSCO’s yard, DNV Class Society, equipment vendors and shipyard workers.

Cadeler has said the A-class vessels can transport and install seven complete 15 MW turbine sets per load or six sets of 2XL monopile foundations. Wind Apex follows Wind Ally and Wind Ace in the A-class programme. Wind Ally was delivered in 2025, while Wind Ace is scheduled for delivery in the second half of 2026.

Cadeler A/S is a Denmark-based offshore wind installation company providing wind farm installation, operations and maintenance services.

COSCO Shipping Offshore is a Chinese shipbuilding and offshore engineering yard business involved in specialised offshore vessel construction.

COSCO Heavy Industries is a shipbuilding and marine engineering company within the COSCO group.