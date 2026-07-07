  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Foreship designs energy-efficient ferry concept for Greek domestic market

2026 July 7   18:04

shipbuilding

Foreship designs energy-efficient ferry concept for Greek domestic market

Foreship has developed an energy-efficient ferry concept for Greece’s domestic market, targeting operators facing ageing tonnage, heavy seasonality, regulated pricing and rising costs, according to RINA.  

The naval architecture and marine engineering company, which is part of RINA, has tailored the design to the operational and economic requirements of Greek domestic routes, with efficiency, simplicity and cost control at the centre of the concept.  

Greece’s ferry network connects more than 200 inhabited islands and carries around 50m passengers a year, making fleet renewal a key issue for operators working in a cost-sensitive market.  

The concept is based on a more moderate operating-speed profile rather than the higher-speed approach that has traditionally shaped parts of the Greek ferry sector. Foreship says the shift is intended to improve fuel efficiency and overall operating economics.  

“This new vessel concept has been developed in response to the specific challenges of the Greek market, with a focus on optimising both capital and operating expenditure. The design integrates all essential functionalities for safe and reliable operations, while avoiding unnecessary complexity, resulting in a robust and economically sustainable vessel,” said Ari Huttunen, Marine Design & Engineering Projects Principal Consultant at Foreship.  

The design also takes account of updated European stability requirements affecting ferry dimensions and passenger capacity, with those regulatory factors considered from the early design stage.

Foreship is a Finnish ship design and marine engineering company founded in 2002. Its services cover preliminary studies, concept development, full design packages, on-site support, supervision and project management during construction. The company has more than 90 employees across eight offices worldwide and has completed more than 1,500 conversion projects.  

RINA is an Italian inspection, certification and engineering consultancy group. It acquired the full share capital of Foreship in 2025 from Vaaka Partners and the company’s managers, placing the business within RINA Consulting.

Topics:

RINA

ferry

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:05

Cadeler starts hull assembly on Wind Apex WTIV at COSCO yard

16:45

Thessaloniki Port briefs Greek minister on €195.6m Pier 6 expansion

16:05

Polaris Autoliners buys two PCTCs from Global Car Carriers

15:31

ECSA presses EU to recycle €9bn ETS revenues into shipping decarbonisation

15:14

ADNOC signs 15-year Ruwais LNG supply deal with INPEX

14:41

IGU says LNG vessel fleet grew 8.4% to 804 units in 2025

14:03

Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd to return AE15 Gemini service to Suez route

13:32

KONGSBERG equips NIOZ research ship with ocean science technology package

13:22

Evergreen Marine director Chang Kuo-hua freed on NT$120m bail in insider-trading probe

12:43

Wärtsilä wins propulsion work for nine Grimaldi ferry newbuildings

12:12

NYK names new Tokyo Bay cruise ship Amane ahead of 2027 service start

11:52

DP World adds 2,500-TEU vessel to expand India coastal network

11:20

Baltic Hub wins $58.8m grant for Gdańsk terminal upgrade

10:41

Canada picks TKMS over Hanwha Ocean for up to 12-submarine programme

10:12

Saipem wins $2bn FPSO contract for Kutei project in Indonesia

09:51

Qatari LNG carrier Al Rekayyat hit by projectile off Oman

2026 July 6

18:00

Everllence to supply eight compressor trains for Azule Energy FPSO off Angola

17:06

Marine Fuels Alliance adds TidalIQ FuelEU compliance calculator

16:43

Italian court annuls approval for Royal Caribbean-linked Fiumicino cruise port

16:30

CMA CGM targets second place ahead of Maersk by end-2027

15:59

Israeli defence ministry opposes Hapag-Lloyd’s $4.2bn ZIM takeover

14:51

IAA PortNews: Morspassluzhba raises flag on its fifth Arc4 salvage tug Favor in Arkhangelsk

14:41

Paraguay River tank barge explosion kills five workers

14:17

China takes 72% of first-half shipbuilding orders, South Korea 19%

13:51

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical signs 10-year deal for 100,000 tonnes of ACME green methanol

13:22

ADNOC launches LNG trading platform in Abu Dhabi

13:11

Echandia to supply batteries for two Indian electric tugs

12:46

Aker BP sends Hugin B topside to Yggdrasil in the Norwegian North Sea

12:00

Fincantieri to spend €600m on four underwater acquisitions

11:20

Iran says China to get special treatment under Hormuz fee plan

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

All news