Hapag-Lloyd to roll out Inmarsat NexusWave across fleet

Hapag-Lloyd is moving to fit its global fleet with Inmarsat Maritime’s NexusWave after trials of the fully managed bonded connectivity service, according to Inmarsat Maritime.

The agreement, announced on 7 July 2026, marks a fleetwide commitment by the German container carrier as it pushes ahead with its digitalisation roadmap and Strategy 2030. Hapag-Lloyd began evaluating NexusWave in 2024 after almost 25 years as an Inmarsat customer.

The service is designed to give the carrier high-speed, secure and resilient communications across its ships, supporting data-led operations, crew connectivity and the use of business-critical applications at sea.

Trial feedback from crew pointed to a consistent “home-like” internet experience with global availability. Hapag-Lloyd also assessed the system for operational continuity, application performance, cybersecurity resilience and its ability to support the company’s digital ecosystem offshore.

NexusWave combines Ka-band, LEO, LTE and L-band networks and offers unlimited data. Inmarsat said the platform will support real-time collaboration, remote IT management, data-intensive applications and vessel performance monitoring across the fleet.

The agreement also covers Inmarsat’s Premium Care Programme, including 24-hour technical support and access to maintenance and warranty services at more than 80 ports worldwide.

Hapag-Lloyd is a container shipping company headquartered in Hamburg, with a global liner network and a long-term fleet digitalisation programme under Strategy 2030.

Inmarsat Maritime is a London-based business within Viasat that provides maritime satellite communications and managed connectivity services for shipowners and operators.

Viasat is a communications company operating in 24 countries. It completed its acquisition of Inmarsat in May 2023.