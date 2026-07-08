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2026 July 8   11:42

shipbuilding

Construction starts on OMS Group’s first fibre-optic cable-laying vessel

OMS Group’s first fibre-optic cable-laying newbuilding has entered production after steel cutting for CS Resilience took place on 7 July 2026, according to Ulstein.  

The ship is the first of two vessels ordered by Malaysia-based OMS Group under contracts signed with Ulstein in January 2026. The hulls are being built by CRIST in Poland and will be completed, outfitted and commissioned at Ulstein Verft in Norway.  

CS Resilience is Ulstein Verft yard number 328 and is based on the ULSTEIN SX252 design. Each vessel will be 130 metres long and 22 metres wide, with capacity to carry up to 6,500 tonnes of cable.  The vessels are intended for subsea fibre-optic cable installation and maintenance work. Delivery from Ulstein Verft is scheduled for 2028.  

Ulstein Power & Control will supply integrated power, automation and energy-management systems. The package includes ULSTEIN POWER Variable Speed Generator technology and battery systems to improve energy efficiency and operational reliability while reducing fuel consumption and emissions.  OMS Group is the Malaysia-based customer for the two-vessel programme.  

Ulstein Verft is the Norwegian yard responsible for completion, outfitting, commissioning and delivery.  

CRIST is the Polish shipbuilder assigned to build the hulls.  

Ulstein Power & Control is the Ulstein company supplying power, automation and energy-management systems for the project.

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