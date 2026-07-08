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2026 July 8   14:23

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Seaspan and Maersk expand $75m retrofit drive across 18 chartered vessels

Seaspan has teamed with A.P. Moller - Maersk on a USD 75m efficiency push across 18 long-term chartered vessels, in one of the most significant retrofit programmes yet disclosed for the pair’s shared container ship fleet. 

The Singapore-based tonnage provider said the programme is designed to cut fuel consumption, lift cargo intake and improve emissions performance on vessels fixed to the Danish liner giant.  

The centrepiece is a package covering four 13,000-TEU container ships, including shaft generators to reduce auxiliary engine fuel use, main engine optimisation, new high-efficiency propellers and pre-swirl devices.  

Seaspan said the vessels will also be prepared for future carbon-capture systems, while raised lashing bridges and increased deadweight will boost cargo-carrying capacity.  The company said the measures are expected to improve the ships’ slot cost by about 10% to 13%.  

A separate part of the announcement brings in WattSpan, Seaspan’s maritime technology and engineering joint-venture partner, which has signed a non-binding memorandum of cooperation with Maersk and COSCO Shipyard.  The agreement sets up a one-year framework for work on vessel upgrades, energy-efficiency improvements and maritime decarbonisation technologies.  The Seaspan programme sits inside a wider Maersk effort to overhaul its time-chartered fleet.

Maersk said in October that it was working with about 50 shipowners on retrofits for around 200 chartered vessels, with more than 1,500 individual projects already carried out and another 1,000 due to be completed by 2027. 

Seaspan is a major maritime asset owner and operator focused on long-term, fixed-rate charters to leading liner companies. As of 31 March 2026, its operating fleet stood at 247 vessels on a pro forma basis for undelivered newbuildings, with total capacity of about 2.5m TEU on a fully delivered basis.  

Maersk is an integrated logistics group operating in more than 130 countries and employing around 100,000 people.

Topics:

Maersk

time-charter agreement

Seaspan

vessel conversion

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