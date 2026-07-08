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2026 July 8   15:04

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CMA CGM tops top-10 carrier growth with 235,500-TEU fleet gain

CMA CGM has opened a fresh front in the battle for scale among the world’s largest liner operators after adding 235,500 TEU of fleet capacity in the first half of 2026, making it the fastest-growing carrier in the top 10, according to Alphaliner.  

The Marseille-based group expanded its fleet by 5.7% over the six-month period, outpacing Mediterranean Shipping Company, which added 205,000 TEU.  The increase cut CMA CGM’s capacity gap with A.P. Moller-Maersk, with the French group’s operated fleet reaching about 4.39m TEU against about 4.73m TEU for Maersk.  

CMA CGM also has a larger newbuilding orderbook than Maersk, at about 1.8m TEU compared with roughly 1.2m TEU, giving it a clear route to challenge for the number two position in global liner shipping before the end of 2027.  

The first-half growth was driven by the delivery of 12 vessels, including the LNG-powered CMA CGM NOTRE DAME and CMA CGM GRAND PALAIS, as well as 10 methanol-powered ships.  

CMA CGM identifies CMA CGM NOTRE DAME as a 24,000-TEU vessel and the first in a series of ten next-generation LNG-powered containerships under the French flag.  

CMA CGM is a French shipping and logistics group headquartered in Marseille.

Mediterranean Shipping Company is a privately owned container shipping and logistics group headquartered in Switzerland.

A.P. Moller-Maersk is a Danish integrated transport and logistics group.

Alphaliner is a liner shipping market intelligence provider focused on fleet, orderbook and capacity analysis.

Topics:

CMA CGM

Maersk

MSC

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