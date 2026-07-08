  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kamarajar Port becomes India’s second major port with 18-metre draft

2026 July 8   14:57

ports

Kamarajar Port becomes India’s second major port with 18-metre draft

Kamarajar Port Limited has become India’s second major port with an 18.0-metre operational draft after completing Capital Dredging Phase VI at the Tamil Nadu gateway, according to India’s Press Information Bureau.  

The ₹440 crore ($46m) project allows the port to handle fully laden Capesize vessels carrying cargo parcels of up to 170,000 DWT. Visakhapatnam Port is the only other major port in India with the same draft capability.  

The dredging work deepened the outer approach channel from 20.0 metres to 23.0 metres and the inner entrance channel from 19.0 metres to 22.0 metres. It also covered berth-side areas required for 18-metre-draft operations, the harbour basin and related navigational areas.  

The deeper draft is intended to allow shipping lines to use larger bulk carriers at Kamarajar, reducing freight costs through economies of scale and improving cargo-handling efficiency.  

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said the completion of Capital Dredging Phase VI had turned Kamarajar Port into a deep-draft, Cape Compliant port capable of handling fully laden Capesize vessels of up to 170,000 DWT.  

Kamarajar Port Limited, formerly Ennore Port Limited, is a company of Chennai Port Authority under India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. It operates under a landlord port model and was incorporated in October 1999.  

Topics:

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

GTT lands tank design work for four COSCO LNG carriers at Jiangnan

17:22

MOL extends Shell role for cargo transfer vessel in Brazil

16:45

Boskalis cable-layer Ndurance installs 31 cables at French wind farm

16:25

IMO urges ships to avoid Strait of Hormuz as attacks trap nearly 6,000 seafarers

16:05

India to sell up to 5.04% of Cochin Shipyard

15:30

PSA Mumbai passes 13m TEU at JNPA

15:13

Peninsula and ITOCHU launch ammonia bunkering venture in Europe

15:04

CMA CGM tops top-10 carrier growth with 235,500-TEU fleet gain

14:39

HD Hyundai shipbuilding arm and Schneider Electric target floating data centres

14:23

Seaspan and Maersk expand $75m retrofit drive across 18 chartered vessels

13:59

Super Typhoon Bavi puts China ports on alert as authorities prepare shutdown measures

12:53

Hormuz tanker attacks send Gulf freight rates sharply higher

12:38

NYK names eighth LPG-fuelled VLGC at Kawasaki yard

11:42

Construction starts on OMS Group’s first fibre-optic cable-laying vessel

11:24

ClarkSea Index rises 61% to $38,717 per day in first half of 2026

10:59

Hapag-Lloyd to roll out Inmarsat NexusWave across fleet

2026 July 7

18:04

Foreship designs energy-efficient ferry concept for Greek domestic market

17:05

Cadeler starts hull assembly on Wind Apex WTIV at COSCO yard

16:45

Thessaloniki Port briefs Greek minister on €195.6m Pier 6 expansion

16:05

Polaris Autoliners buys two PCTCs from Global Car Carriers

15:31

ECSA presses EU to recycle €9bn ETS revenues into shipping decarbonisation

15:14

ADNOC signs 15-year Ruwais LNG supply deal with INPEX

14:41

IGU says LNG vessel fleet grew 8.4% to 804 units in 2025

14:03

Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd to return AE15 Gemini service to Suez route

13:32

KONGSBERG equips NIOZ research ship with ocean science technology package

13:22

Evergreen Marine director Chang Kuo-hua freed on NT$120m bail in insider-trading probe

12:43

Wärtsilä wins propulsion work for nine Grimaldi ferry newbuildings

12:12

NYK names new Tokyo Bay cruise ship Amane ahead of 2027 service start

11:52

DP World adds 2,500-TEU vessel to expand India coastal network

11:20

Baltic Hub wins $58.8m grant for Gdańsk terminal upgrade

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

All news