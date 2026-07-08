PSA Mumbai passes 13m TEU at JNPA

PSA Mumbai has passed 13m TEU in cumulative container throughput at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority in Navi Mumbai, according to PSA India.

The terminal is operated by Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals Pvt Ltd and is also known as BMCT. It has annual handling capacity of 4.8m TEU after the completion of its second phase.

The facility has 2,000 metres of quay, 24 quay cranes, 72 rubber-tyred gantry cranes and 8 rail-mounted gantry cranes.

PSA India’s network for the terminal includes 63 inland container depots and 34 global vessel services. PSA Mumbai handles container traffic through India’s main west coast gateway. JNPA is connected to more than 200 ports worldwide.

PSA International’s investment in the Mumbai terminal under a public-private partnership totals SGD1.7bn ($1.3bn). The company has identified the project as Singapore’s largest foreign direct investment in India’s port sector to date.