India to sell up to 5.04% of Cochin Shipyard

India is putting a fresh block of Cochin Shipyard shares on the market, offering investors up to 5.04% of the state-controlled shipbuilder through an offer for sale, according to an official notice to the National Stock Exchange of India.

The President of India, acting through the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, is offering a base tranche of 6,629,636 shares, equal to 2.52% of Cochin Shipyard’s paid-up equity capital, with an option to sell another 6,629,636 shares, or a further 2.52%.

The offer opened for non-retail investors on 7 July 2026 and for retail investors and eligible employees on 8 July 2026 through a separate BSE and NSE window. The floor price was fixed at ₹1,400 ($14.65) per share, with no retail or employee discount.

Up to 26,308 shares, equal to 0.20% of the offer shares, may be made available to eligible employees, who can bid for up to ₹500,000 ($5,233), with allotment capped at ₹200,000 ($2,093).

Cochin Shipyard Limited was incorporated in 1972 and operates shipbuilding and ship repair facilities in India.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is the Indian government ministry responsible for ports, shipping and inland waterways.