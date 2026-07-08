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2026 July 8   16:25

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IMO urges ships to avoid Strait of Hormuz as attacks trap nearly 6,000 seafarers

The International Maritime Organization has urged flag states, shipowners and operators to keep crews out of the Strait of Hormuz unless their safety can be assured, after several ships were attacked over the past two days, according to the International Maritime Organization.  

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez condemned the attacks on commercial ships and warned that seafarers were again being put in danger by geopolitical events beyond their control.  “I regret that once again I am compelled to speak out following attacks on commercial ships and innocent seafarers, due to geopolitical circumstances beyond their control,” Dominguez said.  “These reckless attacks have again placed innocent seafarers in grave danger. No seafarer should have to risk their life simply for doing their job.”  

Dominguez said all relevant authorities should avoid exposing seafarers to unnecessary danger while the safety and security of crews cannot be guaranteed in the Strait.  

The warning comes as hundreds of ships with around 6,000 seafarers remain stranded in the Persian Gulf since the beginning of the conflict in the Middle East.  Dominguez said nearly 6,000 seafarers remain on vessels unable to leave the Persian Gulf safely, with the volatile situation adding to “fear, uncertainty and psychological strain” on board.  He called on all states concerned to exercise maximum restraint, de-escalate without delay and facilitate the safe departure of ships still trapped in the Gulf.  “The safety of seafarers must remain our foremost priority,” Dominguez said.  

The International Maritime Organization is a specialised agency of the United Nations with a mandate covering international shipping regulation, including safety, security, environmental standards, legal matters and technical cooperation.

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