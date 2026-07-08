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2026 July 8   18:00

shipbuilding

GTT lands tank design work for four COSCO LNG carriers at Jiangnan

GTT has secured an order from Jiangnan Shipyard for the tank design of four 175,000-cbm LNG carriers being built for COSCO Shipping Energy, according to GTT.  

The Paris-based LNG containment specialist said the order was received in the second quarter of 2026 and covers the cryogenic tanks for all four vessels.  

The ships will use GTT’s Mark III Flex membrane containment system.  Deliveries are scheduled between the third quarter of 2029 and the third quarter of 2030.  The GTT contract value was not disclosed.  

COSCO Shipping Energy’s Yuanhai LNG Investment signed the shipbuilding contract with Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) on 2 June. Total investment in the four LNG carriers was put at RMB 6.445bn ($948m), while the initial seven-year charter hire was put at about RMB 5.4bn ($795m).  

The vessels will be owned on delivery by four single-vessel companies under Yuanhai LNG Investment and time-chartered to Shell Tankers (Singapore) Private Limited for seven years, with extension options for the charterer.  

COSCO Shipping Energy said the programme is intended to expand and improve its LNG fleet structure, strengthen its independent marketing and operating capability, and support its international strategy. The company said the investment will be funded with its own capital and external financing, with payments made in five instalments according to the construction schedule.  

GTT is a French engineering company specialising in membrane containment systems for liquefied gas transport and storage.

Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) is a Chinese shipbuilding company involved in the construction of merchant and specialised vessels.

COSCO Shipping Energy is a Chinese shipping company focused on energy transportation. 

Topics:

LNG carrier

GTT

COSCO

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