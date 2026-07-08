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2026 July 8   17:22

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MOL extends Shell role for cargo transfer vessel in Brazil

MOL Group has secured a longer-term Shell Brazil role for SeaLoading’s SeaLoader 1 cargo transfer vessel service after the system was used for offshore crude oil logistics in Brazil, according to Mitsui O.S.K. Lines.  

SeaLoading, part of MOL Group and owner of SeaLoader 1, said the vessel will continue serving TotalEnergies EP Brazil, whose operations it has supported since 2020.  SeaLoader 1 began providing services to Shell’s operations in 2025, extending the use of MOL

Group’s cargo transfer vessel solution for direct offloading from FPSOs in Brazil.  Shell’s longer-term participation follows its own assessment of the technology against operational requirements and experience with the service.  

SeaLoading said the continued use of cargo transfer vessel services by TotalEnergies EP Brazil, Shell Brazil and OSMT Brazil Gerenciamento de Operações Marítimas Ltda shows the technology’s role as an additional logistics option for offshore operations in Brazil.  

The company said the system may help support sustainability objectives by optimizing offshore transportation logistics and reducing GHG emissions while maintaining safety standards.  

SeaLoading’s two cargo transfer vessels operating in Brazil have completed more than 200 offloading operations to date.  

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. is a Japanese shipping company and the parent of MOL Group. MOL Group includes marine transportation, offshore and energy-related businesses.

SeaLoading is part of MOL Group and owns the SeaLoader 1 cargo transfer vessel.

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