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2026 July 8   16:45

offshore

Boskalis cable-layer Ndurance installs 31 cables at French wind farm

Boskalis has completed a cable installation campaign at a 496-MW offshore wind farm in France after deploying its cable-laying vessel Ndurance from Asia to Europe, according to Boskalis.  

The vessel installed 31 inter-array cables over the past few weeks, linking the project’s wind turbines with the offshore substation.  

Ndurance moved into the French campaign after a busy period in Taiwan. Boskalis said the vessel loaded cable for the project in Greece, a mobilisation step that helped support the timing of the offshore wind farm’s development.  

The company thanked the Ndurance crew and its client for their work during the project.  

Boskalis is the operating name of Koninklijke Boskalis B.V., a Netherlands-based marine contracting and services group. Its activities include dredging, offshore energy services, towage, salvage and marine infrastructure work, with offshore operations covering cable installation, seabed intervention and heavy marine transport. 

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