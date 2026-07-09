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2026 July 9   08:29

shipbuilding

Daito orders second electric tug for Tokyo Bay towage work

Daito Corporation has moved ahead with a second electric tugboat in a step-up of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd’s push to bring lower-emission towage to Tokyo Bay, according to “K” Line.  

The 260-gt “EV Tugboat No. 2” will follow Daito’s 199-gt “EV Tugboat No. 1”, which is already under construction. The new vessel is being positioned as a higher-output unit for a broader range of towage operations in one of Japan’s busiest port areas. 

The tug will be fitted with a 4,400 PS motor, up from the 3,600 PS motor planned for “EV Tugboat No. 1”. It will also use a DC power distribution system designed to supply propulsion and onboard electrical power more efficiently.  

Daito plans to use a condition monitoring system to control the auxiliary generator when battery capacity is insufficient.

Operational data gathered from the tug will be used to optimise power supply and cut fossil-fuel consumption.  

The project has been selected for Japan’s subsidised Innovative Navigation Efficiency and Transition to Non-Fossil Energy for Coastal Shipping programme, jointly administered by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.  

Hongawara Ship Yard Co Ltd will build the vessel. Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd will provide and integrate the control and propulsion systems, while TOA Corporation will design and construct the shoreside charging equipment. Completion is scheduled for July 2028.

Together with the first electric tug, which will enter service earlier, the vessel will handle ships calling at Tokyo Bay ports and support Japan’s Carbon Neutral Port initiative, aimed at achieving zero greenhouse gas emissions generated in harbours and ports.  

Daito Corporation is a consolidated subsidiary of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd and is leading the electric tugboat programme covered by the project.  

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd is the Japanese shipping group operating under the “K” Line name and the parent company behind the Environmental Vision 2050 policy.  

Hongawara Ship Yard Co Ltd is the Japanese shipyard contracted to construct the second electric tugboat.  

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd is the industrial group responsible for supplying and integrating the vessel’s control and propulsion systems.  

Topics:

“K” Line

electric

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

tugboats

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