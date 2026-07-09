Bosphorus traffic to close on 11 July for Turkish Naval Forces Cup yacht race

International shipping through the Bosphorus will lose a five-hour transit window on 11 July 2026 as Turkish authorities close the strait to international vessel traffic for the TAYK–AKPA Turkish Naval Forces Cup International Yacht Race, according to GAC Hot Port News.

The suspension is scheduled from 10:00 to 15:00 local time during the 55th edition of the race.

The course will run from Tokmak Burnu in İstinye/Sarıyer on the Istanbul Strait to Bozcaada, creating a temporary disruption that masters have been asked to build into voyage plans and transit schedules.

Masters have also been told to take note of the race, use extreme caution near the race area, ensure the safety of navigation, life, property and the marine environment, and follow instructions from the relevant Turkish maritime authorities.