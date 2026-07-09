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2026 July 9   09:51

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Gulftainer launches trade infrastructure strategy around ports, logistics and shipping

Gulftainer has unveiled the biggest strategic shift in its nearly 50-year history, setting out plans to build an integrated trade infrastructure business combining ports, shipping, inland logistics, industrial parks and AI-powered supply chains across the UAE, the Indian Subcontinent, China, East Africa and the GCC, according to Gulftainer.  

The Sharjah-based company said the new structure will be built around four operating platforms: GT Ports, GT Logistics, GT Parks and GT Maritime. The model is intended to link container terminals, maritime gateways, multimodal transport, warehousing, logistics parks, industrial infrastructure and regional shipping services into a single supply chain platform.  

The plan centres on Khorfakkan Commercial Terminal, where capacity is set to rise from 3.5 million TEUs to 5 million TEUs, with a long-term masterplan of more than 10 million TEUs. Future integration with Etihad Rail is expected to strengthen Khorfakkan as a sea, road and rail gateway.  

Gulftainer said Al Dhaid Logistics Park and Sajaa Logistics Park will add a combined 2.3 million TEUs of annual inland logistics capacity. The first phase of Al Dhaid Logistics Park covers 1.5 million square metres.  The wider network will cover bonded and non-bonded storage, cold chain, contract logistics, container freight stations, distribution centres, e-commerce fulfilment, cross-docking, value-added logistics, light industrial activity and multimodal transport.  

GT Lines currently operates 10 chartered vessels, with expansion through owned tonnage underway. The shipping platform is being developed to support trade corridors linking the UAE, the Indian Subcontinent, China, East Africa and the wider GCC.  

Gulftainer also plans an AI-powered digital platform covering supply chain management, customer self-service, real-time cargo visibility, digital payments and an integrated logistics digital wallet.  

“This is more than an expansion of our business—it is the launch of a new chapter in Gulftainer’s history,” said Farid Belbouab, group chief executive of Gulftainer. “For nearly fifty years, Gulftainer connected ports. The next fifty years will be about connecting economies.”  

Gulftainer is a privately held port management and logistics company headquartered in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, with activities spanning terminal operations, logistics services and supply chain infrastructure.  

GT Lines is Gulftainer’s maritime services platform, operating regional shipping links within the group’s wider port and logistics network.  

Etihad Rail is the developer and operator of the UAE’s national railway network, established to build rail connectivity for freight and passenger transport across the country.

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