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2026 July 9   10:21

shipbuilding

UK and Netherlands to build eight amphibious ships in £2.4bn deal

The UK and the Netherlands have agreed a £2.4bn ($3.2bn) maritime partnership to build eight amphibious transport ships for their armed forces, according to the UK government.  The programme will see each country operate four vessels based on a Dutch design.

The ships are set to be built in UK shipyards with Dutch industrial involvement, supporting hundreds of high-skilled UK jobs.  

The vessels will be 160 metres long and have a displacement of 15,000 tonnes. They will be designed to transport troops, vehicles and equipment, including drones, and their flight decks will be configured for current and future long-range drones and autonomous systems.  

Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten signed the agreement on July 7 during a NATO leaders’ meeting in Ankara. Starmer said the partnership was “not just about building ships” but about “delivering long term security for both the UK and The Netherlands”.  

Defence Secretary Dan Jarvis said the two countries were building a stronger amphibious force, with their militaries expected to operate the same equipment and deploy together on exercises.  

The agreement builds on more than 50 years of cooperation through the UK-Netherlands Amphibious Force. The Royal Navy and the Royal Netherlands Navy are expected to train, deploy and operate together more closely as the shared ship class is developed.  

The Royal Navy is the maritime service of the UK armed forces, operating surface ships, submarines, aviation units and amphibious forces.

The Royal Netherlands Navy is the naval branch of the Netherlands’ armed forces, with responsibilities including maritime security, expeditionary operations and international naval cooperation.

The UK-Netherlands Amphibious Force is an integrated British-Dutch formation used for joint amphibious operations and training.

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