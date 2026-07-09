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2026 July 9   11:16

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Piracy incidents fall to lowest first-half level since 1992, IMB says

Piracy and armed robbery against ships plunged to 38 incidents in the first half of 2026, the lowest mid-year total since 1992, but Somali attacks and hostage-taking kept crew risk firmly on the agenda, according to ICC’s International Maritime Bureau.  

The tally fell from 90 incidents in the same period of 2025 and 60 in 2024. From January to June, 27 vessels were boarded, five hijacked, three fired upon and three targeted in attempted attacks.  The lower headline number masked persistent danger to seafarers.

A total of 67 crew were taken hostage, two were threatened and one was injured. Somali pirates accounted for 94% of all crew taken hostage, with IMB warning that attackers remain capable of boarding different vessel types as activity off Somalia increases.  

“The lowest mid-year level of reported piracy and armed robbery incidents since 1992 is encouraging and reflects the impact of sustained efforts by governments, law enforcement agencies and the maritime community. However, there is no room for complacency. Crew safety remains at risk, and the slight uptick of Somali piracy is a reminder that continued vigilance and regional cooperation remain essential to protect seafarers, global shipping and trade,” IMB director Michael Howlett said.  

Four vessels were hijacked in the Somali piracy region between April and May 2026, with further attacks and approaches in June. IMB and ICC urged international naval forces to maintain a strong and visible deterrent presence in the area, while adherence to Best Management Practices helped prevent further boardings.  

The Gulf of Guinea recorded only two incidents in the first half of 2026. In the Singapore Straits, two vessels were boarded in April and one each in May and June. Two crew were threatened in separate incidents, two others were held hostage for the duration of an incident and one crew member was injured.  

Manila Anchorage moved sharply in the opposite direction, with eight incidents in the first half of 2026 compared with none in the same period of 2025. Three vessels were boarded there in June alone by perpetrators armed with guns and knives.  

The International Chamber of Commerce is an international business organisation whose work includes rules, dispute resolution and policy activity across global commerce.

The International Maritime Bureau is an ICC division focused on maritime crime, fraud and security, and its Piracy Reporting Centre has operated since 1991 as a 24-hour contact point for shipmasters and owners reporting piracy and armed robbery incidents.

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