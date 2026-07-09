Hanwha Systems starts 30-ton unmanned vessel sea trials

Hanwha Systems has started sea trials of a self-developed 30-ton-class unmanned surface vessel between Busan and Geoje Island, South Korea, as it tests autonomous navigation technology for future naval platforms, according to Hanwha Systems.

The vessel was launched in early June near Gadeok Bridge in Busan and is operating between Busan and Jangmok Port on Geoje Island. The trial programme is designed to validate autonomous navigation and operating performance in narrow and congested waters, high waves, strong winds and long-range autonomous voyages over several hundred kilometres.

Hanwha Systems is investing about KRW70bn ($45.7m) to develop the 30-ton platform and a larger 140-ton-class unmanned surface vessel designed for combat missions. The 30-ton vessel is due to serve as a testbed through the end of 2027 for AI-based autonomous navigation and open software architecture aligned with the US Navy’s Unmanned Maritime Autonomy Architecture standard.

The system combines mission management, integrated machinery control and autonomous navigation technology.

Hanwha Systems is also developing a combat unmanned surface vessel that would combine combat management, machinery control and autonomous navigation as part of a manned-unmanned maritime operating concept.

Yoo Moon-ki, head of Hanwha Systems’ Marine Business Division, was named by the company as the executive responsible for the marine business. Hanwha Systems plans to launch its self-developed 140-ton-class unmanned surface vessel by the end of this year.

Hanwha Systems Co Ltd is a South Korean corporation within Hanwha Group, with business lines in defence electronics and information and communications technology. Its defence activities include naval combat systems, air defence, command-and-control, communications, cyber systems, space technologies and unmanned systems.

Hanwha Group is a South Korean corporate group with operating companies across defence, aerospace, energy, finance, construction and related industrial sectors.