Asyad Shipping orders six Hyundai Heavy product tankers

Oman’s Asyad Shipping has committed OMR 119m ($308m) to six medium-range product tanker newbuildings at Hyundai Heavy Industries, backed by five-year time charters for the full series, according to Asyad Shipping.

The shipbuilding contracts were signed on 8 July and cover six vessels of about 49,999 dwt each. Deliveries are scheduled to start in 2029. The charter cover has been agreed with an unnamed global energy company, giving Asyad Shipping employment for all six tankers before they enter service and adding contracted revenue visibility to the expansion.

Asyad Shipping said the ships will include modern technology intended to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.

Chief executive Ibrahim bin Bakhit Al-Nadhairi said the investment strengthens the company’s position in the product tanker market and reflects confidence in the sector’s long-term outlook.

Asyad Shipping is the maritime business of Oman’s Asyad Group. Established in 2003, it operates across crude tankers, product tankers, dry bulk, gas carriers and liner services.

Hyundai Heavy Industries is a South Korean shipbuilder within HD Hyundai’s shipbuilding business, with activities spanning commercial ships, naval vessels and offshore units.