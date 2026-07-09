Turkish-owned ship arrested in India over $30.5m Hormuz charter dispute

A Turkish-owned multipurpose ship has been arrested in India in a $30.5m cargo dispute tied to delays around the Strait of Hormuz, according to TradeWinds.

The arrest targets Pacific Harmony, a Hong Kong-flagged multipurpose general cargo ship linked to Istanbul Denizcilik. The underlying dispute centres on Pacific Victor, another Istanbul Denizcilik-linked vessel, and a cargo that MLB Shipping says became trapped in a disagreement over who should pay for delays connected to the Hormuz situation.

MLB Shipping’s Dubai office obtained the arrest of Pacific Harmony at Kandla on 6 July. The case was filed at the Gujarat High Court and has been adjourned until 20 July.

The cargo was moving from Italy to Kuwait and Umm Qasr in Iraq under an arrangement involving 2K Shipping. Delivery was interrupted by security risks and disruption around the Strait of Hormuz.

MLB proposed discharging the cargo at Sohar or Duqm in Oman and paying $15,000 per day in compensation.

Istanbul Denizcilik rejected the proposal, arguing that the vessel should transit the strait and that Pacific Victor had effectively been used as floating storage for 90 days.

Istanbul Denizcilik ve Deniz Taşımacılığı A.Ş., also known as Istanbul Shipping and Maritime Transportation Inc., is an Istanbul-based ship management company established in 2011. Its services include ship management, freight forwarding, vessel chartering, ship agency and brokerage. 2K Shipping’s fleet list includes both Pacific Harmony and Pacific Victor. Pacific Harmony is listed as a 2015-built, Hong Kong-flagged multipurpose vessel of 31,000 dwt, while Pacific Victor is listed as a 2014-built, Hong Kong-flagged vessel of 29,000 dwt.