JP Morgan-linked Global Meridian tied to $189m suezmax order at Samsung Heavy

Samsung Heavy Industries has pushed its 2026 orderbook past $10bn with a KRW284.9bn ($189m) contract for two crude oil tankers from an unnamed Bermuda-region shipowner, according to Samsung Heavy Industries’ regulatory disclosure.

The South Korean shipbuilder signed the contract on 7 July, with delivery due by 15 May 2029.

Shipbuilding sources identify the buyer as Bermuda-based Global Meridian Holdings, a JP Morgan-linked shipping investment vehicle, and the vessels as 158,000-dwt suezmax tankers.

The deal would take JP Morgan-linked suezmax bookings at Samsung Heavy to seven ships, following five vessels previously tied to Global Meridian Holdings at the yard in March and June at a combined value of about $450m.

The latest contract brings Samsung Heavy’s 2026 order intake to more than $10bn, covering 32 merchant ships and two floating LNG units. Samsung Heavy has reached about 72% of its $13.9bn annual order target and has crossed the $10bn level for the first time since 2021.