  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Hormuz traffic slows after tanker strikes raise threat level

2026 July 9   14:02

shipping

Hormuz traffic slows after tanker strikes raise threat level

Commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz slowed sharply after three tanker incidents and a severe-risk warning for the waterway, according to UK Maritime Trade Operations, the Joint Maritime Information Center and U.S. Central Command. 

Kpler vessel-tracking figures put commodity-carrier crossings through the strait at 14 on Wednesday. A separate Kpler count put tanker movements in the early hours of Wednesday at four vessels, compared with an average of 34 ships last week.

UKMTO issued warnings on three tanker incidents on 6 and 7 July, including vessels struck by unknown projectiles and an unidentified UAV while transiting or near the Strait of Hormuz.

JMIC raised the regional threat level to “severe” after the incidents.  CENTCOM said U.S. forces carried out strikes on 7 July against more than 80 Iranian targets, including air-defence systems, command-and-control networks, coastal radar sites, anti-ship missile capabilities and more than 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps small boats in or near the strait. It identified the vessels attacked as the Marshall Islands-flagged M/T Al Rekayyat, the Saudi Arabia-flagged M/T Wedyan and the Liberian-flagged M/T Cyprus Prosperity.  

Nakilat, formally Qatar Gas Transport Company, confirmed that its LNG carrier AL REKAYYAT was hit by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, 7 July. The company said no crew members were injured and there was no environmental impact.  

Bahri said its Saudi Arabia-flagged VLCC WEDYAN, IMO 9524970, was involved in an incident while transiting outbound through the Strait of Hormuz on 7 July. The company said all crew and personnel were safe and accounted for, the cargo was secure and the vessel remained seaworthy.  

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Iran’s deputy ambassador to Qatar, Mohsen Mohammad Ghanei, and said Ibrahim bin Yousef Fakhro, director of the ministry’s Protocol Department, delivered a protest note over the targeting of Al Rekayyat. Doha said the incident threatened international navigation and global energy supply security.  

Topics:

Hormuz

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:05

HHLA puts private 5G network into operation at automated Hamburg terminal

17:15

NAVTOR expands e-navigation platform to 18,000 vessels

16:45

US petroleum exports reach record 13.6m bpd in April

16:05

Seatrium cuts first steel on Karpowership FSRU conversion

15:51

Hanwha Ocean hires TMC Compressors for two LNG carrier newbuildings

15:34

TotalEnergies ships first Mexico’s ECA LNG cargo to Asia

15:32

Maersk returns MECL service to Red Sea and Suez route

15:04

APM Terminals starts $570m Callao expansion

14:50

US to pay Anchorage $180m to close Don Young Port of Alaska litigation

14:49

Damen installs wind-assist system on German shortsea ship Baltic Timber

14:33

Wallenius Wilhelmsen takes delivery of first Shaper Class vessel Arctic Tern

13:41

JP Morgan-linked Global Meridian tied to $189m suezmax order at Samsung Heavy

13:08

Turkish-owned ship arrested in India over $30.5m Hormuz charter dispute

12:53

Asyad Shipping orders six Hyundai Heavy product tankers

12:43

Hanwha Systems starts 30-ton unmanned vessel sea trials

11:16

Piracy incidents fall to lowest first-half level since 1992, IMB says

10:21

UK and Netherlands to build eight amphibious ships in £2.4bn deal

09:51

Gulftainer launches trade infrastructure strategy around ports, logistics and shipping

09:00

Bosphorus traffic to close on 11 July for Turkish Naval Forces Cup yacht race

08:29

Daito orders second electric tug for Tokyo Bay towage work

2026 July 8

18:00

GTT lands tank design work for four COSCO LNG carriers at Jiangnan

17:22

MOL extends Shell role for cargo transfer vessel in Brazil

16:45

Boskalis cable-layer Ndurance installs 31 cables at French wind farm

16:25

IMO urges ships to avoid Strait of Hormuz as attacks trap nearly 6,000 seafarers

16:05

India to sell up to 5.04% of Cochin Shipyard

15:30

PSA Mumbai passes 13m TEU at JNPA

15:13

Peninsula and ITOCHU launch ammonia bunkering venture in Europe

15:04

CMA CGM tops top-10 carrier growth with 235,500-TEU fleet gain

14:57

Kamarajar Port becomes India’s second major port with 18-metre draft

14:39

HD Hyundai shipbuilding arm and Schneider Electric target floating data centres

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

All news