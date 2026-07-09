Hormuz traffic slows after tanker strikes raise threat level

Commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz slowed sharply after three tanker incidents and a severe-risk warning for the waterway, according to UK Maritime Trade Operations, the Joint Maritime Information Center and U.S. Central Command.

Kpler vessel-tracking figures put commodity-carrier crossings through the strait at 14 on Wednesday. A separate Kpler count put tanker movements in the early hours of Wednesday at four vessels, compared with an average of 34 ships last week.

UKMTO issued warnings on three tanker incidents on 6 and 7 July, including vessels struck by unknown projectiles and an unidentified UAV while transiting or near the Strait of Hormuz.

JMIC raised the regional threat level to “severe” after the incidents. CENTCOM said U.S. forces carried out strikes on 7 July against more than 80 Iranian targets, including air-defence systems, command-and-control networks, coastal radar sites, anti-ship missile capabilities and more than 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps small boats in or near the strait. It identified the vessels attacked as the Marshall Islands-flagged M/T Al Rekayyat, the Saudi Arabia-flagged M/T Wedyan and the Liberian-flagged M/T Cyprus Prosperity.

Nakilat, formally Qatar Gas Transport Company, confirmed that its LNG carrier AL REKAYYAT was hit by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, 7 July. The company said no crew members were injured and there was no environmental impact.

Bahri said its Saudi Arabia-flagged VLCC WEDYAN, IMO 9524970, was involved in an incident while transiting outbound through the Strait of Hormuz on 7 July. The company said all crew and personnel were safe and accounted for, the cargo was secure and the vessel remained seaworthy.

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Iran’s deputy ambassador to Qatar, Mohsen Mohammad Ghanei, and said Ibrahim bin Yousef Fakhro, director of the ministry’s Protocol Department, delivered a protest note over the targeting of Al Rekayyat. Doha said the incident threatened international navigation and global energy supply security.