US to pay Anchorage $180m to close Don Young Port of Alaska litigation

The US government has agreed to pay the Municipality of Anchorage $180m to end litigation over the failed expansion of the Don Young Port of Alaska, according to the US Department of Justice. The settlement closes Municipality of Anchorage v. United States, a case pending in the US Court of Federal Claims since 2014 over alleged federal responsibility for the unfinished Port of Alaska expansion project.

Anchorage Mayor Suzanne LaFrance said the port will receive a $180m cash settlement from the lawsuit involving the US Maritime Administration. The agreement also preserves $11.3m awarded in 2024 but not yet paid, lifting Anchorage’s total recovery to $191.3m.

The municipality said the money will go directly to construction costs for the Port Modernization Program, a dock replacement project aimed at replacing ageing infrastructure, improving safety and efficiency, supporting modern shipping operations and strengthening resilience against seismic events and Cook Inlet’s marine conditions.

“Securing these funds for the Port of Alaska means we are able to reduce the costs of goods for all Alaskans,” LaFrance said. “This lawsuit has been ongoing since 2014, and I am thrilled to finally have it settled.”

The dispute stems from port improvement agreements between Anchorage and the US, acting through MARAD, in 2003 and 2011. The Federal Circuit said the 2003 memorandum covered plans to upgrade and expand the port, while the 2011 agreement addressed issues that arose during the project, including large-scale damage discovered in 2010.

A lower court had previously awarded Anchorage $367.4m in damages, but the Federal Circuit in 2024 vacated most of that award after finding that the 2003 memorandum did not require the US to deliver a defect-free port. The appeals court upheld $11.279m in damages tied to the government’s breach of the 2011 agreement. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said the settlement allows both parties to move beyond years of litigation and focus on modernising the port while lowering costs for consumers.

Construction is underway on the first of two new cargo terminals at the Don Young Port of Alaska.

The Municipality of Anchorage is the unified local government for Anchorage, Alaska.

The US Department of Justice is the federal executive department responsible for representing the United States in legal matters.

MARAD is an agency of the US Department of Transportation with responsibilities covering maritime transport programmes.

The Don Young Port of Alaska is a municipal port operated under Anchorage authority.