  1. Home
  2. News
  3. US to pay Anchorage $180m to close Don Young Port of Alaska litigation

2026 July 9   14:50

ports

US to pay Anchorage $180m to close Don Young Port of Alaska litigation

The US government has agreed to pay the Municipality of Anchorage $180m to end litigation over the failed expansion of the Don Young Port of Alaska, according to the US Department of Justice.  The settlement closes Municipality of Anchorage v. United States, a case pending in the US Court of Federal Claims since 2014 over alleged federal responsibility for the unfinished Port of Alaska expansion project.  

Anchorage Mayor Suzanne LaFrance said the port will receive a $180m cash settlement from the lawsuit involving the US Maritime Administration. The agreement also preserves $11.3m awarded in 2024 but not yet paid, lifting Anchorage’s total recovery to $191.3m.  

The municipality said the money will go directly to construction costs for the Port Modernization Program, a dock replacement project aimed at replacing ageing infrastructure, improving safety and efficiency, supporting modern shipping operations and strengthening resilience against seismic events and Cook Inlet’s marine conditions.  

“Securing these funds for the Port of Alaska means we are able to reduce the costs of goods for all Alaskans,” LaFrance said. “This lawsuit has been ongoing since 2014, and I am thrilled to finally have it settled.”  

The dispute stems from port improvement agreements between Anchorage and the US, acting through MARAD, in 2003 and 2011. The Federal Circuit said the 2003 memorandum covered plans to upgrade and expand the port, while the 2011 agreement addressed issues that arose during the project, including large-scale damage discovered in 2010.  

A lower court had previously awarded Anchorage $367.4m in damages, but the Federal Circuit in 2024 vacated most of that award after finding that the 2003 memorandum did not require the US to deliver a defect-free port. The appeals court upheld $11.279m in damages tied to the government’s breach of the 2011 agreement.  Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said the settlement allows both parties to move beyond years of litigation and focus on modernising the port while lowering costs for consumers.  

Construction is underway on the first of two new cargo terminals at the Don Young Port of Alaska.  

The Municipality of Anchorage is the unified local government for Anchorage, Alaska.

The US Department of Justice is the federal executive department responsible for representing the United States in legal matters.

MARAD is an agency of the US Department of Transportation with responsibilities covering maritime transport programmes.

The Don Young Port of Alaska is a municipal port operated under Anchorage authority.

Topics:

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:05

HHLA puts private 5G network into operation at automated Hamburg terminal

17:15

NAVTOR expands e-navigation platform to 18,000 vessels

16:45

US petroleum exports reach record 13.6m bpd in April

16:05

Seatrium cuts first steel on Karpowership FSRU conversion

15:51

Hanwha Ocean hires TMC Compressors for two LNG carrier newbuildings

15:34

TotalEnergies ships first Mexico’s ECA LNG cargo to Asia

15:32

Maersk returns MECL service to Red Sea and Suez route

15:04

APM Terminals starts $570m Callao expansion

14:49

Damen installs wind-assist system on German shortsea ship Baltic Timber

14:33

Wallenius Wilhelmsen takes delivery of first Shaper Class vessel Arctic Tern

14:02

Hormuz traffic slows after tanker strikes raise threat level

13:41

JP Morgan-linked Global Meridian tied to $189m suezmax order at Samsung Heavy

13:08

Turkish-owned ship arrested in India over $30.5m Hormuz charter dispute

12:53

Asyad Shipping orders six Hyundai Heavy product tankers

12:43

Hanwha Systems starts 30-ton unmanned vessel sea trials

11:16

Piracy incidents fall to lowest first-half level since 1992, IMB says

10:21

UK and Netherlands to build eight amphibious ships in £2.4bn deal

09:51

Gulftainer launches trade infrastructure strategy around ports, logistics and shipping

09:00

Bosphorus traffic to close on 11 July for Turkish Naval Forces Cup yacht race

08:29

Daito orders second electric tug for Tokyo Bay towage work

2026 July 8

18:00

GTT lands tank design work for four COSCO LNG carriers at Jiangnan

17:22

MOL extends Shell role for cargo transfer vessel in Brazil

16:45

Boskalis cable-layer Ndurance installs 31 cables at French wind farm

16:25

IMO urges ships to avoid Strait of Hormuz as attacks trap nearly 6,000 seafarers

16:05

India to sell up to 5.04% of Cochin Shipyard

15:30

PSA Mumbai passes 13m TEU at JNPA

15:13

Peninsula and ITOCHU launch ammonia bunkering venture in Europe

15:04

CMA CGM tops top-10 carrier growth with 235,500-TEU fleet gain

14:57

Kamarajar Port becomes India’s second major port with 18-metre draft

14:39

HD Hyundai shipbuilding arm and Schneider Electric target floating data centres

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

All news