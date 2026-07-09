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2026 July 9   14:33

shipbuilding

Wallenius Wilhelmsen takes delivery of first Shaper Class vessel Arctic Tern

Wallenius Wilhelmsen has taken delivery of Arctic Tern, the first ship in its new Shaper Class series, putting the dual-fuel and methanol-ready vessel on course for near-immediate deployment in the Asia-Europe trade through EUKOR Car Carriers, according to Wallenius Wilhelmsen.  

The delivery on 9 July 2026 opens the company’s fleet renewal programme with a vessel designed for greater cargo capacity, improved fuel efficiency and operational flexibility.  

Arctic Tern is also expected to complete its first methanol bunkering shortly after delivery, as Wallenius Wilhelmsen pushes toward its ambition to offer net-zero end-to-end services as early as 2027.  

“As the first vessel in our new Shaper Class series, Arctic Tern reflects our commitment to investing in the future of shipping,” said Xavier Leroi, chief operating officer of Shipping Services at Wallenius Wilhelmsen and chief executive of EUKOR Car Carriers.  

The vessel is the first in a naming line inspired by long-distance migratory birds. The Arctic tern is known for one of the longest migrations of any species, reflecting the company’s focus on global car and ro-ro trades.  

Wallenius Marine oversaw site management and delivery readiness at the shipyard, while Wilhelmsen Ship Management prepared the vessel for commercial operation and will take over ship management after delivery.  

Wallenius Wilhelmsen is a ro-ro shipping and vehicle logistics group serving manufacturers of cars, trucks, rolling equipment and breakbulk cargo.

EUKOR Car Carriers is a deepsea vehicle carrier operator jointly owned by Hyundai Motor Group and Wallenius Wilhelmsen.

Hyundai Motor Group is a South Korean automotive and mobility group.

Wallenius Marine is a Swedish maritime company active in ship design, newbuilding supervision and vessel operations.

Wilhelmsen Ship Management is a ship manager providing technical management and crew-related services within the Wilhelmsen group.

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