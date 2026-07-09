APM Terminals starts $570m Callao expansion

APM Terminals Callao has moved ahead with a $570m expansion of Muelle Norte at the Port of Callao, a project aimed at raising capacity at Peru’s main multipurpose port gateway by 2030, according to APM Terminals.

The modernisation will increase annual container capacity to 1.75m containers from 1.3m and lift general cargo capacity to 18m tonnes from 13.5m tonnes. The work is being delivered in two phases while terminal operations continue.

The first phase, scheduled for 2026 to 2028, covers container infrastructure, including a new Muelle 5C capable of handling ULCVs, container-handling equipment and a new general cargo access gate. The second phase, scheduled for 2028 to 2030, will focus on expanding general cargo capacity.

Eiffage Génie Civil Marine, working in consortium with Jan De Nul, has a design-build contract worth more than €100m ($114m) for the Muelle Norte expansion.

The scope includes demolition of docks 4 and 5C and construction of a new 441-metre-long, 44-metre-wide Muelle 5C.

The contract runs for 21 months, including a five-month study phase, with the terminal remaining in operation during the works.

The project is part of the staged redesign of the Terminal Norte Multipropósito under APM Terminals Callao’s concession with the Peruvian state.

APM Terminals Callao said in its 2026 business plan that the Stage 3B trigger was reached in June 2025 after the terminal handled 1,106,926 TEU, above the 1m-TEU threshold set in the concession.

APM Terminals Callao S.A. is the Peruvian concessionaire for the Terminal Norte Multipropósito at Callao.