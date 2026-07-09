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2026 July 9   14:49

shipbuilding

Damen installs wind-assist system on German shortsea ship Baltic Timber

Damen has completed a quayside wind-assist retrofit on German-owned shortsea cargo ship MV Baltic Timber, installing two Econowind VentoFoils at Damen Shiprepair Harlingen without docking the vessel, according to Damen.  

The Combi Freighter 3850 arrived at the Dutch yard on 25 May 2026 after delivery from China. Damen said the work was carried out within the vessel’s operating schedule, keeping off-hire time to a minimum and allowing the ship to return to service faster.  

Baltic Timber is expected to consume up to 12% less fuel after the installation of the Wind-Assisted Ship Propulsion system.  

The vessel is the first of four CF 3850 ships delivered by Damen to German family shipping company Reederei Bernd Sibum and the first in the series to receive Econowind’s VentoFoil system. All four ships are due to call at Harlingen after arrival in Europe for the same wind-assist installation.  

The retrofit adds to Baltic Timber’s existing efficiency package, which includes a hydrodynamic hull, a hybrid PTO/PTI system for short periods of zero-emission electric operation, shore power connectivity and the ability to sail on 100% biofuel.  

The project was carried out by Damen Shiprepair Harlingen’s in-house team in cooperation with Zeewolde-based Econowind, which develops and produces VentoFoils in the Netherlands.  

Damen and Econowind plan to monitor the system through Damen Triton, Damen’s IoT platform, to assess the VentoFoils and their effect on the vessel’s hybrid configuration.  

Damen Shipyards Group is a Dutch family-owned shipbuilding and shiprepair group with origins in the Netherlands in 1927.

Reederei Bernd Sibum is a German family shipping company and owner of Baltic Timber.

Econowind is a Netherlands-based developer and producer of VentoFoil wind-assisted propulsion systems.

Topics:

Damen

vessel conversion

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