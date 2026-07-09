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2026 July 9   15:34

LNG

TotalEnergies ships first Mexico’s ECA LNG cargo to Asia

TotalEnergies has sent the first LNG cargo from Mexico’s Pacific Coast to Asia, opening the ramp-up of the ECA LNG Phase 1 export project in Baja California, according to TotalEnergies.  

The French energy group owns 16.6% of the project alongside operator Sempra Infrastructure and will take 1.7 million tonnes per year of LNG for 20 years from the start of commercial operations. TotalEnergies will be the sole LNG offtaker during the ramp-up phase.  

ECA LNG is the first LNG export terminal on Mexico’s Pacific Coast. Phase 1 comprises a single-train liquefaction facility with nameplate capacity of 3.25 million tonnes per annum. It is supplied with U.S. feed gas from the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico.  

The project has used synergies with an existing regasification plant to optimise construction costs. A larger second phase is also under development at the same site.  

The Baja California location gives U.S. natural gas a shorter maritime route to Asia and other Pacific Basin markets, cutting transportation times and costs. ECA LNG Phase 1 is expected to reach substantial completion in summer 2026, with long-term LNG sales agreements taking effect shortly afterwards as the facility enters commercial operations.  

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company producing and marketing oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables and electricity. The company employs more than 100,000 people and is active in about 120 countries. Its LNG portfolio stood at 44 million tonnes in 2025, with access to more than 20 Mtpa of regasification capacity in Europe.  

ECA LNG is an LNG export terminal project on Mexico’s Pacific Coast. Sempra Infrastructure is the operator of ECA LNG Phase 1. 

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