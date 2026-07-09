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2026 July 9   16:05

shipbuilding

Seatrium cuts first steel on Karpowership FSRU conversion

Seatrium has pushed Karpowership’s next floating gas project into the construction phase after cutting first steel for LNGT Karadeniz, the first high-capacity liquefied natural gas floating storage and regasification unit for Kinetics, according to Seatrium.  

The conversion is being carried out at Seatrium’s Tuas Boulevard yard in Singapore and will give the vessel up to 600 million cubic feet per day of regasification capacity.  

LNGT Karadeniz is Seatrium’s eighth FSRU conversion project with Karpowership and the first of three LNG carrier-to-FSRU conversions covered by an earlier letter of intent with the Turkish group.  

The project includes a regasification module, spread mooring system and supporting systems for cargo handling, LNG offloading, utilities, electrical distribution and automation.  

“Executing a project of this complexity – integrating advanced systems within a live conversion environment – requires deep engineering expertise, rigorous coordination, and proven delivery capabilities at scale,” Seatrium said.  

Kinetics said the vessel’s low, medium and high-pressure send-out systems will allow it to serve a wider range of LNG import projects and downstream gas networks.  

Seatrium is a Singapore offshore and marine engineering group with yard operations covering vessel conversions, repairs and energy-related marine projects.  

Karpowership is a Turkish energy company involved in floating power generation and related energy infrastructure.  

Kinetics is a Karpowership business initiative developing floating energy infrastructure within the group’s broader energy platform.

Topics:

shipbuilding

FSRU

vessel conversion

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