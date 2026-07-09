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2026 July 9   15:32

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Maersk returns MECL service to Red Sea and Suez route

Maersk is returning its MECL container service to the Red Sea and Suez Canal, cutting transit times on the India, Middle East and US East Coast trade as it takes another step back towards the trans-Suez corridor, according to Maersk.  

The Danish carrier said the service, operated solely by Maersk, will shift structurally from the Cape of Good Hope route after the earlier change to AE15 and the Red Sea transit of the Majestic Maersk.  

Maersk said routing through the Suez Canal and the Red Sea remains the fastest, most sustainable and most efficient way to serve customers moving cargo between India, the Middle East and the US East Coast.  

The change will improve westbound transit times by an average of 7 days and eastbound transit times by an average of 14 days.  

The first westbound sailing via the trans-Suez route will be Maersk Denver, voyage 627W. The first eastbound sailing will be Maersk Chicago, voyage 624E.  

Maersk will also add an eastbound call at Jeddah as part of the Red Sea routing change. The call is expected to take effect during August.  The revised eastbound rotation will be Charleston, Savannah, Houston, Norfolk, Newark, Tangiers, Jeddah, Salalah, Mundra, Pipavav and Nhava Sheva.  

Maersk said it will continue to monitor the security situation in the Middle East region closely. The company said crew, vessel and cargo safety remains its highest priority and that individual sailings, or the wider structural change, could revert to the Cape of Good Hope route if conditions require it.  

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S is a Danish transport and logistics group active in ocean shipping, inland transport, supply-chain management and related logistics services.

Topics:

Suez Canal

Maersk

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