HHLA puts private 5G network into operation at automated Hamburg terminal

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG has switched on a dedicated 5G campus network at Container Terminal Altenwerder in Hamburg, tightening the digital backbone of one of its automated box terminals under the PROCON-5G project with Deutsche Telekom and Ericsson, according to HHLA.

The network has covered more than one square kilometre since the end of May 2026 and is built to support core logistics processes, real-time applications and a live testing ground for port technology.

HHLA said the system was designed for the demands of a highly automated container terminal, linking vehicles, sensors, mobile devices and IT systems in real time.

The architecture is based on Ericsson Private 5G Campus technology and is intended to provide stable, high-performance communication under heavy use, while allowing the terminal to scale the network for future applications or additional areas.

The network runs independently of the public mobile network and uses locally allocated frequency spectrum.

Zentrum für Digitale Entwicklung GmbH supported radio network planning and the tendering process. Lufthansa Industry Solutions handled project management, while Hamburg Port Consulting GmbH managed funding.

PROCON-5G is part of the “Digitale Testfelder in Häfen” funding scheme, an initiative of Germany’s Federal Ministry of Transport to support digital infrastructure for testing new technologies in ports. TÜV Rheinland is the project sponsor.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG is a German logistics company active in port handling, intermodal transport and related logistics services.

Deutsche Telekom is a telecommunications company providing fixed-line, mobile and digital infrastructure services.

Ericsson is a communications technology company supplying network equipment, software and services.