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2026 July 9   16:45

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US petroleum exports reach record 13.6m bpd in April

US exports of crude oil and petroleum products climbed to a record 13.6m barrels per day in April, 15% above the previous high set in March, according to the US Energy Information Administration’s Petroleum Supply Monthly for June 2026.  

The increase was driven by higher global demand for US crude and refined products after disruptions to international flows through the Strait of Hormuz.  

Crude oil was the largest export category, averaging 5.6m bpd in April, 21% above the previous record set in December 2023.

Propane ranked second, with exports exceeding 2.0m bpd for the first time in monthly data.  

Distillate fuel oil was the third-largest stream, rising to 1.6m bpd, its highest level since July 2017. Finished petroleum product exports, made up mainly of distillate fuel oil, motor gasoline, jet fuel and petroleum coke, reached their highest level since December 2024, despite motor gasoline exports remaining near average levels.  

Jet fuel, unfinished oils and naphtha exports each reached record highs in March and stayed high in April, though slightly below their peak levels.

Weekly estimates indicate crude oil, distillate fuel, jet fuel and propane exports remained above their five-year seasonal highs for 2021 to 2025 in May and June.  

The US Energy Information Administration is the statistical and analytical agency of the US Department of Energy, producing official data, forecasts and analysis on energy production, consumption, trade and prices.

Topics:

oil and gas sector

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