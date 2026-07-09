Hanwha Ocean hires TMC Compressors for two LNG carrier newbuildings

Hanwha Ocean has tapped TMC Compressors for compressor systems on a pair of 174,000-cbm LNG carrier newbuildings ordered by an undisclosed Greek shipowner, according to TMC Compressors.

The South Korean yard has contracted the Oslo-based supplier to deliver a complete marine compressed air package covering both service and control air compressors.

TMC said the compressors are based on its own design and are built solely for marine and offshore use. “Reliability and energy efficiency is key for this type of marine and offshore equipment. Our founding vision was to develop a powerful compressor system that would be durable and easy to maintain and keep client operational expenditure at a minimum. This will be applied to these compressors too,” said Hans-Petter Tanum, TMC’s director of sales and business development.

Tanum said TMC had “probably delivered similar equipment to a three-figure amount of 174,000 cbm LNG carriers in the past”, but added that each newbuilding project brings “its own set of tests and challenges”. “We look forward to once again delivering according to Hanwha Ocean’s strict quality requirements,” he said.

TMC Compressors is an Oslo-headquartered supplier serving shipping and offshore customers with compressor technology developed for vessel and offshore operations.

Hanwha Ocean is a South Korean shipbuilding and offshore engineering company with its main shipbuilding operations in Geoje.