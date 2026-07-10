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2026 July 10   10:41

bunkering

CMA CGM NOTRE DAME completes first bio-LNG bunkering in Rotterdam

CMA CGM has loaded 11,125 cubic metres of bio-LNG onto its new 24,212-TEU flagship CMA CGM NOTRE DAME in Rotterdam, marking the largest bio-LNG bunkering carried out for one of the group’s vessels, according to CMA CGM.  

The fuel, produced in Europe from biomethane derived from agricultural and organic waste, was delivered by a TotalEnergies LNG bunkering vessel.  

Commissioned in May 2026 and sailing under the French flag, CMA CGM NOTRE DAME is the largest container ship operating under the French register. The vessel has capacity for 24,212 TEU and 1,600 reefer plugs.  The ship was designed for LNG propulsion and is already compatible with bio-LNG as well as future synthetic fuels, including e-methane.  CMA CGM said bio-LNG can cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 67% over its full life cycle compared with conventional marine fuels.

Deliveries use existing LNG bunkering infrastructure and a mass-balance system that meets European sustainability and traceability requirements.  The operation was carried out with support from TotalEnergies and the Port of Rotterdam as part of plans to develop a green shipping corridor between Rotterdam and Asia.  

It extends CMA CGM’s LNG programme, which began with the entry into service of the CMA CGM JACQUES SAADE in 2020. The group is investing in ships capable of running on LNG, methanol and other future low-carbon fuels as it targets Net Zero Carbon by 2050. 

CMA CGM is a French shipping and logistics group headquartered in Marseille. Its activities include container shipping, contract logistics, air cargo and multimodal transport services.  

TotalEnergies is a French integrated energy company active in oil, gas, electricity and renewable energy. Its marine fuels business includes LNG and bio-LNG bunkering services.  

The Port of Rotterdam Authority manages and develops the Port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands, including its maritime infrastructure, industrial areas and alternative-fuel facilities.

Topics:

CMA CGM

bunkering

Port of Rotterdam

TotalEnergies

biofuel

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